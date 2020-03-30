Zak Hale’s X Games Real Snow 2020 Part—Watch and Vote!

REAL SNOW IS LIVE! And with no other sporting events really going on right now, this is possibly the biggest year yet. What else does your average sports consumer have to do? Esports? Really? The LA Times is claiming it is now their rise. Together, we can stop that. Watch Zak Hale’s and filmer Justin Meyer’s entry for the 2020 contest above. Voting goes until April 5th. More entries below.

Vote on ESPN here!