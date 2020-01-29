The Final Jams of X Games

As the final day of X Game opens up, one must ask themselves whether the riders or the various industry members occupying the clubs of Aspen have been through more physical trauma. The team manager’s posses an aching liver whereas the riders might have achy muscles. Regardless though, by day four, medals have been photographed in mouth, countless Jeep and Wendy’s commercials have been drilled between our ears, and the snowboard industry at large has a new list of medaled riders. One could argue that Day 4’s most impressive contest is the one where we all try and keep it together and not let the hangover overcome us.

RAIL JAM



Now, while the run format surely disqualifies this event from being a true jam, this contest was held on the rail section of the slope course: the field of riders was an amalgamation of slope riders and street riders that have filmed Real Snow parts. Despite Ryo’s last place finnish in this event, it was another opportunity to showcase one of the events most creative and fun-to-watch riders.the simple fact that he spent the entire contest attempting to do a massive gap to boardslide was as important to me as the winning runs that would come later. Moving in reverse up the podium, Craig Mcmorris had a heavy hand, or foot rather, to the ever-growing one foot debate.

When the contest was over, Jesse Paul was awarded the gold medal, a result I think we all wanted to see, though Rene would have been another great candidate.

RESULTS

1- Jesse Paul

2- Darcy Sharpe

3- Sven Thorgren

4- Rene Rinnekangas

5- Brandon Davis

6- Frank Bourgeois

7- Craig McMorris

8- Ryo Aizawa

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Knuckle Huck

Despite the murmured chatter from slopestyle riders about the legitimacy of the competition, I am just going to go ahead and say that knuckle huck is the X Games’ most enjoyable event to watch. While slopestyle offers suspense and impressive runs, there is no question in my mind which event the general public finds most joy-inducing. It is worth nothing that this reality could very much have to do with the newborn nature of the contest in which, most of the tricks being done at this event don’t have technical names. It’s less antiquated and the general public is closer to the professionals level of understanding than usual.

While Zeb Powell put on a show, most impressively during his third run where he literally falls and yet somehow doesn’t fall at the same time; I think upon rewatching this event it is important to notice just how impressive Marcus Klevland’s tricks were. Executed with style and ease compared to Zeb Powell’s raw and powerful energy. Knuckle huck seems to be a contest where rraw and powerful are awarded though, and thus, Zeb was the clear winner.

The event saw no shortage of incredible moments, from Fridge’s mind boggling execution, to Ethan Morgan poaching the course, and capped off with a stand-up-and-clap doubles line from Ryo and Rene, this event was the perfect cap to a debaucherous couple days.

RESULTS

1- Zeb Powell

2- Marcus klevland

3- Fridtjof Sæther Tischendorf

4- Halldor Helgason

5- Rene Rinnekangas

6- Jake Canter

7- Frank Bourgeois

8- Ryo Aizawa

Don’t worry, more X Games thoughts are coming as we think of them and how it relates to the broader world of snowboarding.

