Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Wins Women’s Rookie of the Year—2020 Snowboarder Awards

words by Mary Walsh

CONGRATS ZOI! Following up a bronze medal-winning performance at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, in 2019 New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott unleashed what could easily be described as the gold standard rookie year. At her first showing at X Games Aspen in January, she cemented her proclivity for excelling under pressure by taking home silver in big air and gold in slope. In February, she bested the field at the World Championships. In March, she stood on top of the slopestyle podium at snowboarding’s favorite contest, the Burton US Open. And then she headed back home just in time to graduate from high school.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

In short, Zoi exploded onto the scene and won everything in 2019. And her peers took notice. 2016 Women’s ROTY. Jamie Anderson was more than impressed, stating, “Zoi is an absolute badass! Good results, good riding, and a lot more to come from that!” 2017 Women’s ROTY, Kimmy Fasani agrees. “Zoi is leading the charge for the next generation,” commented Kimmy. “She has sick style and strong, progressive riding.” Many of the voters in this year’s Rider of the Year Awards specifically noted Zoi’s style and deep bag of tricks. Mark McMorris, 2016 Men’s ROTY and contest veteran, added, “She does everything so proper.” While Sage Kotsenburg said, “Zoi has an INSANE switch back nine.” Zoi’s prowess made waves far beyond the contest circuit with riders of all stripes taking notice of her breakout season. Mayor of the Wasatch, Griffin Siebert said, “Zoi is on a whole other level when it comes to board control and style. Really enjoy watching her compete.” Travis Rice noted that “Zoi Dominated some of the biggest events in snowboarding!” With an ever-growing bag of tricks, a consistent landing gear, and now a high school diploma, Zoi is poised to increase her trove of medals in the coming seasons, though we’re sure that the podium is only the start for her.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!