2020/2021 Gear Preview: Airblaster

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

LEON REVERT JACKET AND PANT

Erik Leon has formulated CORE, a set of guidelines designed to lower the price point barrier of entry to snowboarding, improve environmental impacts of CORE products, and build access/positive community through the support of outreach programs.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

ELASTIC BOSS PANT

“Pretty sure Airblaster invented these. Actually true. Maybe. The first outerwear pants that Airblaster ever developed in around 2004 had elastic bottoms. We brought samples to the trade show. People said, “Ha-ha. … Seriously, though. … They’re going to have normal bottoms, right?” And we were like, “Duh. Yes. Like, that elastic is just a joke, obviously.” and we changed them. But it wasn’t a joke. We were crying. But now we laugh. Teehee.” -Airblaster

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

MAX TRENCHOVER JACKET & BOSS PANT

Max Warbington: Insatiable innovator, influencer, producer, and founding member of Tre Squad and Lick the Cat crews. Alien conspiracy theorist, or Alien conspirator? Yes, Daddy Warbs continues to craft his own path through the world of snowboarding, leaving behind a shining snail trail of his own unique style. He has again taken his paintbrush to the Trenchover, added an exclusive Tre Wild patch, and called it his own.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

LADY TRENCHOVER

Airblaster reimagined the crowd favorite Men’s Trenchover, with unique styling and an updated Women’s fit! The fit is roomy but not overly baggy, and the design maintains Airblaster’s trademark full side zip for hassle-free entry and exit. The lightest insulation provides warmth without bulk.

