2020/2021 Gear Preview: Airhole Facemasks

Whether it’s battling wind and precipitation or shielding your skin from glaring sun and snow reflection, a day on the mountain or in the backcountry presents enough elemental battles as it is. There’s no need to add a tangle with a wet facemask to the mix.

Since their inception in 2006, Airhole has taken up that fight for us, charging ahead ever since in creating facemasks, Airtubes, insulated hoods, hats and more designed to keep heads and faces covered and comfortable in any weather or terrain. Take a peek at what they have in store for winter ’20/’21.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Insulated Iridescent Airhood

Available in S/M, M/L

This insulated Airhood is packed with 100% duck down insulation and finished with DWR (durable water repellent), a design built with ultra-dry comfort and superior warmth in mind. The reflective coating adds a luminous color when flashed with light for high visibility.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Drylite Airtube – Indigo

Top row, left

Available in S/M, M/L

The Drylite Airtube is a lighter covering for more mild days. It has Airhole’s classic Airtube shape and blocks 98% of the sun’s harmful rays (rated UPF 50). Its perforated fabric provides protection from the elements and wicks moisture to fabric surface for quick drying.

Microfleece Airtube – Skeleton

Second row, second from left

Available in S/M, M/L

The Microfleece Airtube also has Airhole’s classic Airtube shape and brings performance for colder days. The Microfleece Airtube features brushed, 2-layer, lightweight microfleece that repels water, dries quickly and provides maximum protection.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Technical 5-Panel Hat with Neck Protection

Available in S/M, M/L

The 5-Panel Hat provides versatile head and neck protection, with optional face protection. The technical two-layer fabric includes a fleece lining for comfort and protection. The face panel has a water and wind resistant 10,000mm membrane with DWR (durable water repellent) finish. The thermal fleece back panel wicks moisture to fabric surface for quick drying.

Technical Trapper Hat with Neck Protection

Available in S/M, M/L

Another super cool entry in a new line of technical hats from Airhole, the Trapper Hat comes with the same versatile head and neck protection as the 5-Panel:

– Outerwear protection, including option face protection

– 10,000 mm membrane with DWR softshell

– Moisture wicking + quick drying

