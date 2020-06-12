2020/2021 Gear Preview: Anon Optics

Stacked with tech, from their ultra-convenient MAGNA-TECH lens change system and Magnetic Face Integration tech, to their versatile, high contrast PERCEIVE lenses, Anon’s 2020/2021 Goggle line delivers more of The View than ABC.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

M4 Cylindrical Goggle

The M4 Goggle has a precise helmet-to-goggle fit with our widest field of vision, highest contrast lenses, and the unprecedented versatility to switch between toric and cylindrical lenses in a flash. Also comes with Perceive Cloud Burst lens and MFI Facemask.



Details:

– Unisex frame design; Fits medium and large faces; Helmet compatible.

– MAGNA-TECH quick lens change technology uses magnets and up to eight points of connection to provide riders with a seamless and secure lens-to-frame seal with unsurpassed retention.

– PERCEIVE lens provides high-contrast vision and terrain defining clarity in just about any light condition.

– MFI technology (Magnetic Face Mask Integration) uses magnetic connection to quickly seal your face mask to goggles without obstructing ventilation for a gapless setup that seals out the elements.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

WM3 Goggle

See more with cylindrical style goggles and a women’s specific fit plus a bonus lens and MFI facemask, so you’re ready for varied conditions. Comes with Perceive Cloudy Pink lens and MFI Facemask. Also available without Facemask.



Details:

– Women’s-specific design is built to fit a slightly smaller face: Fits small and medium faces.

– MAGNA-TECH quick change lens technology

– PERCEIVE lens

– MFI technology

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

M3 Goggle

Magnetic lens and facemask simplicity, with sleek cylindrical style and the benefit of terrain-defining vision of high-contrast PERCEIVE lens technology. Also comes with Perceive Cloud Burst lens and MFI Facemask.

Details:

– Unisex fram design: Fits medium and large faces: Helmet compatible.

– MAGNA-TECH quick change lens technology

– PERCEIVE lens

– MFI technology

M4 Toric Goggle

Get more from your goggles with this cylindrical shape offering our highest level optics, widest field of view, and slick magnetic interface for quick lens changes. Also comes with Perceive Cloudy Pink lens and MFI Facemask. Custom strap design by Ty Williams.

Details:

– Unisex frame design; Fits medium and large faces; Helmet compatible

– MAGNA-TECH quick change lens technology

– PERCEIVE lens

– MFI technology

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.