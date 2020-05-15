2020/2021 Gear Preview: Arbor Snowboards

Arbor tapped a pair of team riders for a couple powder focused-shapes on this list, and we even it out with a true twin ATV. Until we are back on snow, keep on dreamin’.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Clovis (men’s and women’s)

Size: 157, 159, 161

The Clovis is inspired by Mark Carter’s pursuit of chasing technical lines in steep and deep terrain. Increased volume in the nose for float matched with System Camber and a tapered outline delivers confidence and performance in any terrain.

Size: 149, 152

The Women’s Clovis is mindfully crafted with unique tooling designed to complement female body geometrics. Confidently ride all mountain aspects with stability and precision. System Camber, a tapered outline and increased volume in the nose for float, delivers confidence and performance to any riding terrain.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Veda

Sizes: 145, 150, 154

Marie-France Roy brings a lifetime of riding experience to designing the brand new Veda.

Committed to better living through exploration, and always evolving her riding style, Marie-France Roy brings new life to the Women’s line for 2020/2021. Drawing on her big mountain prowess, the Veda evolves our System Camber with offset Uprise Fenders, longer in the nose and lower in the tail for an increased float, more powerful turn initiation and drive with increased edge hold. Mindfully Crafted in design collaboration with Marie-France Roy.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Draft

Sizes: 147, 150, 153, 156, 154W

The Draft is built for freestyle terrain. It jibs, it jumps, it butters, it bonks. The soft flex allows you to hone in all of your park skills while the System Camber profile delivers effortless carving on the mountain when the park is out of commission. A tip and tail shape update for 2021 will give new life to your bag of tricks.

