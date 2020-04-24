2020/2021 Gear Preview: Bataleon Snowboards

Hopefully you are staying safe wherever you are… and hopefully these product posts give you something to look forward to when all the craziness going on in the world calms down.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

BEYOND MEDALS GOLIATH

The Beyond Medals Goliath is one of the hottest collab boards in the industry. Pairing Beyond Medals fashion forward aesthetic with the ultimate all-mountain freestyle Golliath is an unbeatable combo.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Camel Toe

The Camel Toe is the original panterrainial “do everything” 3D powder board/ It’s the ultimate proof that Bataleon’s 3D base profiles make for more versatile snowboards. Available as a set with matching switchback bindings at select retailers.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

The Boss

The Boss is a high end twin board decked out with the best materials that Bataleon could source. It makes no compromises when it comes to the park pursuits of riders. The bigger the lines, jumps or terrain, the better it gets.

The Goliath

One of the longest running models in the line, the Goliath delivers a perfect mix of power, precision, and agility into a freestyle all-mountain package that will keep you happy regardless of conditions!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!