2020/2021 Gear Preview: Bataleon Snowboards

Hopefully you are staying safe wherever you are… and hopefully these product posts give you something to look forward to when all the craziness going on in the world calms down.

BATALEON
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Stan taking a photo with the only medal he will ever get.

BEYOND MEDALS GOLIATH

The Beyond Medals Goliath is one of the hottest collab boards in the industry. Pairing Beyond Medals fashion forward aesthetic with the ultimate all-mountain freestyle Golliath is an unbeatable combo.

Dead center, feast your eyes on the latest Camel Toe.
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Camel Toe

The Camel Toe is the original panterrainial “do everything” 3D powder board/ It’s the ultimate proof that Bataleon’s 3D base profiles make for more versatile snowboards. Available as a set with matching switchback bindings at select retailers.

Boss Bataleon
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
The boss, holding the Boss.

The Boss

The Boss is a high end twin board decked out with the best materials that Bataleon could source. It makes no compromises when it comes to the park pursuits of riders. The bigger the lines, jumps or terrain, the better it gets.

Bataleon
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
The Goliath of the line, and it is pretty black and white.

The Goliath

One of the longest running models in the line, the Goliath delivers a perfect mix of power, precision, and agility into a freestyle all-mountain package that will keep you happy regardless of conditions!

