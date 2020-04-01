2020/2021 Gear Preview: Bent Metal Binding Works

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

COR-PRO – NICOLAS MÜLLER

(Photo above) Nicolas’ riding style demands a careful balance of power and playful elegance as does his equipment. He’s found that balance in the BMBW Cor-Pro; powerful performance and support without giving up on board feel and creative, expressive reaction. Nicolas’ Cor-Pro is a simple, clean and calm all white with the elemental wood hit from his Gnu Müllair under foot. A natural boot to binding to board to snow connection for the ultimate freestyle / freeride harmony.

AXTION – FOREST BAILEY

(Photo above) The new BMBW Axtion is a performance enhanced all mountain go to. A team favorite this binding is solid reliability with a light design. Featuring the Power Band Ankle Strap and Grip Form toe strap, a Uni-Body Nylon Chassis and a solid asymmetric high back for increased rigidity.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

WOMEN’S METTA – QUINCY QUIGG

The Metta binding is an all terrain, feel-good binding with a medium flex that provides a great foundation to ride strong, with confidence. A responsive, yet forgiving, Nylon highback and chassis, paired with a Mervin Made Boron Fiber Flex Control Drive Plate, Light Form Toe Strap and Mobility Ankle Strap come together for a fully cohesive feel.

WOMEN’S STYLIST – RAINBOW

The Stylist is a versatile peak performance binding with lightweight components and a flare for the future. A solid Nylon highback and a Power Band Ankle Strap

all pair together for reliable all mountain performance. Discover your unique style and embrace your strengths with the Stylist!

