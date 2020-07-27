2020/2021 Gear Preview: Billabong

Designed to handle all mountain conditions, from the harshest of backcountry excursions to sunny park cruisers, Billabong’s 2020/2021 Winter Collection thrives at the nexus of style and performance. Scope a couple new kits below.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Trooper STX Jacket (women’s)

Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Fit: Tailored long

Fabric: SYMPATEX 2L Plain Stretch

Insulation: Primaloft Black 100% Recycled 80G Body / 60G Sleeves / 60G Hood

Lining: Engineered Taffeta with Quilting and Sherpa Back Panel

Features: Fully taped seams with SYMPATEX tapes, fully adjustable hood with front and back cinching, built-in visor and rise up collar for superior weather protection, mesh lined underarm ventings, diamond panel, removable stretch waterproof powder skirt, jacket-to-pant connection, Lycra wrist gaiters, bonded hand warmer pockets, waterproof chest zipper pockets, hidden sleeve pass pocket, internal media pocket, goggles mesh pocket, key and clip goggle wipe and hidden hem cinch.

Drifter STX Bib (women’s)

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Fit: Tailored

Fabric: SYMPATEX 2L Plain Stretch

Insulation: Shell

Lining: Engineered Taffeta and Soft Brushed Tricot

Features: Fully taped seams with SYMPATEX tapes, mesh lined inseam ventings, diamond gusset panel, jacket-to-pant connection, patched on kangaroo chest zipper pocket, front hand pockets, back pockets, stretch waterproof boot gaiters with lace hooks, heel lift system, bottom side opening, inseam and back hem reinforcements.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Quest Jacket (men’s)

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Fit: Regular long

Fabric: 2L Recycled Plain Stretch

Insulation: Polyfill 60G Body / 40G Sleeves / 40G Hood

Lining: Taffeta

Features: Fully taped seams, fully adjustable hood with back cinching, built-in visor and rise up collar for superior weather protection, underarm ventings, diamond panel, waterproof zipper chest opening, side zipper opening, stretch waterproof powder skirt, jacket-to-pant connection, Lycra wrist gaiters, hand warmer pockets, oversized chest pocket, hidden sleeve pass pocket, goggle mesh pocket, key clip and goggle wipe, hidden hem cinch and drop tail.

Ascent STX Pant (men’s)

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Fit: Regular

Fabric: SYMPATEX 2L STX Plain Stretch

Insulation: Shell

Lining: Engineered Soft Brushed Tricot and Opened Mesh



Features: Fully taped seams with SYMPATEX tapes, mesh lined outseam ventings, diamond gusset panel, jacket-to-pant connection, front hand pockets, back pockets, bonded chest pocket, stretch waterproof boot gaiters with lace hooks, heel lift system, bottom side opening and back hem reinforcements

