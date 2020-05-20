2020/2021 Gear Preview: Coal Headwear

Built on a foundation of fit, fashion and function, Coal’s Northwest-inspired designs have set a new benchmark for what a headwear company can be. Enjoy a dive into a new fall and winter collection that includes many pieces as distinctive as the folks who dreamt them up.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

The Fairfax

– Low Profile

– Down filled 6 Panel

– Crips stamped leather patch at front

– Shibori, Camo or solid Black color options

– Lightweight, curved brim

– Shock cord & toggle back adjuster. Adjustable / OSFM

– Material: Polyester with down fill

– Sold individually by color

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

The Fairfax Beanie

– Mid Length

– Warm down filled beanie

– Crisp stamped leather label at side

– Material: Polyester with down fill

– Sold individually by color

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Access Collection

Featuring: Coal Access Cap, Smith Shoutout sunglasses, and Chums sunglass retainer.

The definitive summertime starter pack, complete with the lightweight packable UPF-rated Coal Access Cap, Smith Shoutout sunglasses and Chums retainer, all adorned with our custom Access Collection graphics inspired by some of the Pacific Northwest’s most-loved landmarks. Sold as a package, pieces are not sold individually.

The Highline Collection

Featuring: The Highline Glove, Beanie, Cap and the Storm Shadow Tube

Pictured: The Highline Cap

The Coal – POW Gloves relationship runs deep — deep like the feeling of laying into a bottomless pow turn in a backcountry chute, or like the feeling of riding down a gravel road with a wide open throttle. The Highline Collection was inspired by the union of both of these indescribable feelings in one ambitious Pacific Northwest backcountry adventure. We pushed this new collection to its limits on our quest for summit views and rippable terrain.