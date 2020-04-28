2020/2021 Gear Preview: Dakine Outerwear + Bags
Kazu, Jamie, Louif… no last names needed. Bryan Fox has a cool last name, so we might as well use it.
KAZU KOKUBO SIGNATURE SERIES
Team Heli Pack 12L | Team Excursion GORE-TEX Glove
Kazu’s mitt and pack summon detailed elements from tattoo-artist Ganji, hailing from Three Tides Tattoo in Osaka, Japan, and features a subtle cloud front-panel print, Kazu’s signature three-hand icon, and a “KK” star icon developed from his original raven logo.
LOUIF PARADIS SIGNATURE SERIES
Team Mission Pro 32L | Team Excursion GORE-TEX Mitt
Retro inspiration and subtle tone-on-tone lines meet grade-A badass construction in Louif’s mitt and pack. A known Québécois mushroom forager, big Lou brought in his favorite fungi with subtle and distinct details.
BRYAN FOX SIGNATURE SERIES
Team Heli Pro 20L | Team Maverick GORE-TEX Glove
The people’s glove and pack for the people’s champ. Workwear-inspired, this glove and pack features a custom BWF (Bryan William Fox) label that pays homage to Mt. Hood.
JAMIE ANDERSON SIGNATURE SERIES
Team Women’s Heli Pro 24L | Team Lotus Mitt
Inspired by the delicate balance of the universe, Jamie’s mitt and pack draw bold contrast and feature a mandala pattern symbolizing a dreamer’s search for completeness and self-unity—all wrapped in a seek-and-destroy powder package.
