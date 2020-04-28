2020/2021 Gear Preview: Dakine Outerwear + Bags

Kazu, Jamie, Louif… no last names needed. Bryan Fox has a cool last name, so we might as well use it.

As always, these posts are just here to add a bit of stoke to your time quarantined at home. Stay safe and we will see you on hill when this is all over!

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

KAZU KOKUBO SIGNATURE SERIES

Team Heli Pack 12L | Team Excursion GORE-TEX Glove

Kazu’s mitt and pack summon detailed elements from tattoo-artist Ganji, hailing from Three Tides Tattoo in Osaka, Japan, and features a subtle cloud front-panel print, Kazu’s signature three-hand icon, and a “KK” star icon developed from his original raven logo.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

LOUIF PARADIS SIGNATURE SERIES

Team Mission Pro 32L | Team Excursion GORE-TEX Mitt

Retro inspiration and subtle tone-on-tone lines meet grade-A badass construction in Louif’s mitt and pack. A known Québécois mushroom forager, big Lou brought in his favorite fungi with subtle and distinct details.

BRYAN FOX SIGNATURE SERIES

Team Heli Pro 20L | Team Maverick GORE-TEX Glove

The people’s glove and pack for the people’s champ. Workwear-inspired, this glove and pack features a custom BWF (Bryan William Fox) label that pays homage to Mt. Hood.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

JAMIE ANDERSON SIGNATURE SERIES

Team Women’s Heli Pro 24L | Team Lotus Mitt

Inspired by the delicate balance of the universe, Jamie’s mitt and pack draw bold contrast and feature a mandala pattern symbolizing a dreamer’s search for completeness and self-unity—all wrapped in a seek-and-destroy powder package.

