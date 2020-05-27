2020/2021 Gear Preview: Dragon Eyewear

Field of vision, varying light and sun conditions, an increasingly wide array of tastes—Dragon addresses all the hot button goggle topics in their new Fall 2020 line, most notably with their LUMALENS (featured in all goggles) and Panotech (featured in the PXV and PXV2) lens technologies.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

PXV2

The PXV2 sports Dragon’s Panotech Lens Technology and an ultra-wide 220 degree field of vision. (As does the PXV, bottom of page).

Crafted for the next generation of snow products, Dragon’s patented Panotech lens utilizes a unique toric base curvature that allows for an unheralded level of peripheral vision.

Features:

– Swiftlock Lens Technology

– Injected Panotech Lens

– Armored Venting

– Medium fit size

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

NFX2 – Danny Davis Signature Series

Like all the goggles in this new line, the NFX2 boasts LUMALENS technology.

LUMALENS is a color optimized lens technology offering ultra-high definition optics across the entire spectrum of light conditions. Engineered to improve and optimize visibility in all environments, Dragon’s exclusive LUMALENS technology delivers superior color vividness, enhanced clarity, improved depth perception, and reduced eye fatigue for better performance.

Features

– Swiftlock Lens Technology

– Injected cylindrical lens

– Armored Venting

– Medium fit size

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

X2s – Gigi Ruf Signature Series

A classic style with a modern twist, spiced up with touches from the man himself, Mr. Gigi Rüf.

Features:

– Swiftlock Lens Technology

– Injected Spherical Lens

– Armored Venting

– Medium fit size

PXV – Bryan Iguchi Signature Series

(Pictured in above photo, second row, right side, with Silver Ion lens.)

The PXVis one of the goggles in the line offering Dragon’s LUMALENS Photochromic adaptive goggles lenses.

LUMALENS Photochromic adaptive goggles lenses feature a light base tint for dim outdoor lighting conditions and automatically darken and change color in bright sunlight. They are designed to enhance visual performance during specific outdoor sports and activities, and are color optimized to increase clarity and boost depth perception.

Features:

– Injected Panotech Lens

– Armored Venting

– Large fit size

