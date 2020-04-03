2020/2021 Gear Preview: Giro

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

POW x Giro Collab

This year, a portion of the proceeds from the Giro x POW Grid MIPS helmet and Axis goggle will help support POW’s efforts of utilizing education, political advocacy, and community-based activism to reach millions and foster powerful change.

GRID MIPS HELMET

One of the lightest helmets, whether you’re splitboarding, or just taking full advantage of some corduroy, a lightweight helmet that’s durable and comfortable makes the turns that much more enjoyable. But you don’t have to go off the grid to reap all of its benefits. You’ll notice its extremely lightweight construction allows you to make powdery turns and then tour back to the top without being weighed down.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

AXIS GOGGLE

Four self-locating magnets assist in lightning-fast lens replacement and four snap pins keep the lens securely locked in place. The fit accommodates a wide range of face shapes while boasting an impressively wide EXV field of view.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

CONTOUR GOGGLE

The Contour features the largest field of view in its class while offering a new lens shape that’s been developed with ZEISS® optics. The Contour also boasts an EVAK vent system so you don’t have to worry about fogging, a bonus low light VIVID infrared lens, and a super-effi- cient quick-change lens system