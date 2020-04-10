2020/2021 Gear Preview: GNU Snowboards

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Instead of the classic SIA booth, GNU threw a party to dawn their latest line to the world. Enjoy a quick peak at the latest from the storied brand.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

T2B

The T2B is a resort ruling top to bottom good time that guarantees performance when things get steep and technical or you hit the groomers with your jacket snappin. A floaty nose with mild taperinsures pow float through the deep stashes. Magne-Traction®

guaran-tees a great hook up in the crispies.

GREMLIN

A one board quiver for advanced snowboarders looking to get more attention from the chair and in the bar. Floaty nose sniffs out powder, camber body pops over skiers and ropelines. Sintered base scratches rocks and crushes people who didn’t know you were racing

them to the bottom.

RIDER’S CHOICE C3

As a gift to all you progression technicians, contest contenders, and camber lovers we put our proven Riders Choice geometries on a poppy, a high performance C3 Camber chassis! With a rugged, fast, black knife cut sintered base, a light weight long lasting Aspen, Paulownia core and eco-sublimated poly top…the RCC3 is quite possibly the best freestyle snowboard we have ever made.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

CHROMATIC

The Chromatic blurs the lines between freestyle and freeride. It carves circles around the competition and encourages progression with the Original Banana rocker/camber hybrid contour and Magne-Traction®. Advanced geometries and an all mountain directional shape make the Chromatic a user friendly freeride BFF.

PRO CHOICE

Jamie Anderson has spent her pro snowboarding career redefining what is possible, and this board redefines premium performance. Her Pro Choice helps her feel confident when she is pushing progression at the highest level. Jamie relies on the stability of C3 and precision of Magne-Traction® when riding big park lines. Bio Beans topsheets, fast growing, sustainably harvested wood cores, and water based ink sublimation all add up to a board that is as pro-earth as it is pro-performance.

BARRETT

The Barrett is the pinnacle of freeride design. 25 years of women’s board design heritage has culminated in the Barrett. Camber perfection for stability and control, Power Pop bands for light-weight snap and edge-to-edge precision. The directional shape takes the freestyle performance of the B-Pro and brings it to the future with updated freeride geometry, premium materials, and an eye on the bigger picture… bigger mountains and bigger terrain. A portion of proceeds continue to be donated to Boarding to Breast Cancer @b4bc as they have for the past 15 years.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!