2020/2021 Gear Preview: Jones Snowboards

Jones continues their charge at the forefront of sustainable snowboarding initiatives, making impressive progress in board design and engineering as well as in their environmental advocacy. Here we take a look at a handful of boards from their new line, including a couple splits, designed with all-mountain exploration in mind.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Mind Expander Split

Sizes: 154, 158

Flex: 6/10 (friendly)

Alternative Backcountry Shredder: Ideal for trees, powder and backcountry surf slashing

The Mind Expander Split was built for the creative rider who weaves nimble and playful lines as they slash through the backcountry. Designed by surf shaper Chris Christenson and Jeremy Jones, the Mind Expander Split features a Christenson Surf Rocker profile and blunt nose for epic float in pow, plus a full size tail for legit freestyle performance. The unique shape is matched with a short sidecut for snappy turn potential in tight trees and Inner/Outer Traction Tech 1.0 edges for enhanced grip on icy skintracks or firm descents. For unmatched torsional board connection in ride mode, the Mind Expander Split also features the Boltless Bridge plus Karakoram Ultra Clips and Tip-Lock Tip Clips. New for 2021, the Mind Expander is built with our new ultra fast and durable Sintered 8000 base.

Mind Expander

Sizes: 146, 150, 154, 158, 162, 166

Flex: 6/10 (friendly)

Alternative All-Mountain Shredder: Ideal for creative freeriding and freestyle

The Mind Expander is an alternative all-mountain board that wants to slash every terrain feature in sight. Surf shaper Chris Christenson and Jeremy Jones designed the Mind Expander for the creative rider who draws lines blending freestyle, freeride and surf styles. For playful float in pow the Mind Expander features a Surf Rocker profile, a 3D Contour Base 3.0 and a hybrid directional shape. The blunted nose, full size tail and tight sidecut offer the nimble maneuverability of a directional board matched with the freestyle abilities of a directional twin. The Mind Expander also features a FSC™ Bamboo Surf Core and Basalt Power Stringers for better edge response and Rounded Recycled ABS Sidewalls for improved topsheet durability. New for 2021, the Mind Expander has a Sintered 8000 base and Carve Pack inserts that offer the option of a more centered stance for ripping hard pack.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Airheart (women’s)

Sizes: 146, 149, 152

Flex: 7/10 (playful)

All-Mountain Resort Razor: Ideal for all-mountain charging and freestyle

The Airheart is an elite all-mountain directional twin built for experienced riders who like to carve hard and take to the air with confidence. The Airheart’s nimble handling and supersonic acceleration result from the 3D Contour Base 2.0, Traction Tech 2.0 edges plus the Power Camber profile. Power Camber keeps you locked in and railing hard while the spooned tips on the 3D Contour Base 2.0 help eliminate catch and improve turn fluidity. The Triax Carbon Innegra layer under the Eco-Plastic topsheet sucks up board chatter and offers supreme pop and lightning fast response to any rider energy input. The Airheart’s FSC™ Power core is specially profiled between the feet for added pop and new for 2021, it’s built with our new super fast and durable Sintered 8000 base.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Ultracraft

Sizes: 152, 156, 160

Flex: 8/10 (precise)

Cold Smoke Rocketship: Ideal for resort pow, cat boarding and carving

The Ultracraft is a high performance alternative freeride board that carves piste and rips pow like a race board. Featuring the same shape as the Hovercraft, only built with premium materials, the Ultracraft has no top speed railing a turn in smooth snow. The rocker nose delivers epic float in pow while the stubby, stiff tail and long sidecut offer powerful board control when moving fast. The 3D Contour Base 3.0 features a spooned nose and tail edges for improved float plus turn fluidity. The Ultracraft also features our FSC™ Ultra Core for lightweight pop and a Flax Topsheet plus Basalt Power Stringers for supreme torsional response, reduced board chatter and improved sustainability.

Hovercraft Split

Sizes: 152, 154, 160

Flex: 7/10 – playful

The Nimble Backcountry Racer: Ideal for backcountry chutes, bowls and tree runs

The Hovercraft Split is purpose built to surf the earth and features a directional shape that truly shines in the backcountry. It’s nimble, squat outline provides the float of a much longer board, and the short running length makes it super maneuverable in the tight trees and skinning up. The blunt nose and directional rocker of the Hovercraft keep you surfin’ on top of the soft stuff, while the stiff tail keeps you stable through any unexpected crust. For added edge grip on icy skin tracks or firm descents, the Hovercraft Split features Inner/Outer Traction Tech 2.0 edges. For added ECO-performance, the Hovercraft Split is built with a FSC™ Engineered Veneer Topsheet. New for 2021, the Hovercraft Split is built with our new ultra fast and durable Sintered 8000 base and easily replaceable screw mounted tip + tail clips.

