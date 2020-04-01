2020/2021 Gear Preview: K2 Snowboarding

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

ALCHEMIST

When K2 developed the Alchemist, they wanted it to embody “premium” in every sense of the world. Snophobic topsheet, Spectral Braid, they also added a Carbon Infused 5500 Sintered Base to make it, well, even more premium.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SPELLCASTER

Demanded and tested by The AllianceTM- the Spellcaster is as tough as the women that ride it and “specializes in Banishing Weakness.”

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

MEDIUM

Jake Kuzyk has high standards, and K2 developed the Medium to match those standards and compliment his approach to the hill. The pinnacle of their freestyle collection comes complete with a cambered profile and a durable as hell Sintered 4000 base.

DARKO BOOT (MARK WILSON COLORWAY)

A freestyle staple for over a decade, the K2 Darko is a comfort classic designed to keep you lapping the park all day long. With an Articulating Cuff and k2’s renowned RollSoleTM Outsole for increased mobility and unparalleled tweakability, the Darko continues to be the ultimate weapon for the park and beyond.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!