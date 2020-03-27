2020/2021 Gear Preview: Nikita Clothing

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

MADRONA ONE PIECE

The Madrona One Piece is back and better than ever with the addition of a drop seat in the back (to make those bathroom breaks go smoother) and an added mediapocket for fast access to your phone on the slopes.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SYCAMORE STRETCH JACKET

Nikita is proud to announce a collaboration with B4BC that incorporates Canadian artist, Tori Swanson. A team favorite season after season, the Sycamore Stretch Jacket is back and updated with key features like Thermore Ecodown Insulation, fully seam sealed, short fur lining and comes in four awesome combos of seasonal prints and colors.

LINDAN JACKET

Street-inspired design matched with eco friendly materials set the Lindan Jacket up for success. Utilizing Thermore EcoDown, 15k waterproofing and being fully SeamSealed, the Lindan Jacket is ready to protect against the elements in style.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

ECO – EVERGREEN STRETCH BIB

Updated with eco water-saving solution dye fabric the Eco-Evergreen Bib also comes loaded with just the right amount of Thermore Ecodown insulation as well as a 20k waterproof treated fabric.

