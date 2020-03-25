2020/2021 Gear Preview: Nitro Snowboards

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

MOUNTAIN x GRIFFIN

Based off Griffin Siebert ́s passion for the Nitro Mountain snowboard, the Mountain x Griffin provides a fresh look at an old school shape, Cam-Out Camber, Mid-Wide width, and Tapered Directional board style.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SANTOKU

This All Terrain Vehicle snowboard was inspired by Elias Elhardt to be the most fun snowboard you can have under your feet no matter where you find yourself on the mountain. The SANTOKU is so diverse even park-style master Yung Doli has made it his go-to shred stick.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

WOMEN’S SQUASH

The women ́s Squash floats like a boat, carves like a dream and offers so much fun in every turn. The women ́s Squash has been Nitro’s most requested women ́s board for years now, so you know it offers something out of the ordinary.

Photo Credit: Clavin

NITRO TEAM PRO BINDING

Nitro ́s Team Pro snowboard binding has become the professional rider preferred choice over the last 2 seasons because of its ability to withstand heavy impact, support for deep landings, and provide a precise response to allow riders like Sven Thorgren and Marcus Kleveland to push snowboardings limits every day from X-Games runs, to spring park jumps.

