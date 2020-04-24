2020/2021 Gear Preview: Oakley

Hopefully you are staying safe wherever you are… and hopefully these product posts give you something to look forward to when all the craziness going on in the world calms down.

LINE MINER GOGGLE PRO COLORWAYS

Top photo from left to right: Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Mark McMorris, Kazu

The line miner goggle was created with the purpose of providing the ultimate in peripheral vision, with a cylindrical-style design. Oakley was able to pull the goggle in closer to your face than ever before, allowing for incredible downward and side-to-side periphery.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Flight Tracker XL

The Flight tracker xl modernizes oakley’s first true oversized snow goggle, canopy, with a sutro- inspired oversized full-rim toric design. This photo showcases the Torstein Horgmo Colorway.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

MOD 7 Helmet

A lightweight and low-profile design inspired by the classic skate-style helmet. The mod1 is available in three fits (standard, asian, and youth) and delivers simplicity with premium functionality for wherever your on-mountain adventures take you.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Stale Sandbach Gunshell Jacket and Bib pant.

Recognize this fit from the gimbal god videos? It’s the kit stale wears! Sized Xs-XXL this outfit is 20k waterproofing and comes complete with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a technical outerwear brand.

