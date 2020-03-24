2020/2021 Gear Preview: Public Snowboards

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

The General Public

Sizes: 143, 147, 150, 153, 154-157W 155

The General Public is one of the few times one should be excited about general public access. Hybrid camber profile that is regular between the feet with a rise on the tip and tail.

PUBLIC DISORDER / Joe Sexton Pro Model:

149, 152, 155

The PUBLIC Disorder is new to this year’s line and is built to bring disorder to any snowboard feature. It features a micro camber profile that makes for a snappy but playful ride. The Disorder is Joe Sexton’s newest pro model and features guest artwork from team rider and friend Nick Dirks.

PUBLIC DISPLAY / Darrell Mathes Pro Model

150, 153, 156

The PUBLIC Display is Darrell Mathes’s pro model. This board is stable and built to last with Kevlar strips and carbon stringers for added pop. The Display handles all types of terrain. Darrell rides the 156 on jumps, in the backcountry, and will take a smaller size Display with him on rail trips. The Display is a team favorite.

PUBLIC DISPUTE / Ben Bilodeau Design

153, 156, 159

The dispute is a directional twin-shape snowboard with all the bells and whistles AND features Aramid strips and carbon stringers. This board was created under the close guidance of Ben Bilodeau. If you have seen Ben ride, you know that he doesn’t stay in one place. that is why this board is perfect for any terrain.

