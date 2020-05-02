2020/2021 Gear Preview: Ride Snowboards

Just window shopping for next season? That is our sweet spot. These posts are just here to add a bit of stoke to your time quarantined at home. Stay safe and we will see you on hill when this is all over!

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Burnout

SIZES: 149, 152, 155, 158, 154W, 157W

A Twin Hybrid Camber park and groomer specialist featuring a Linear Twin Sidecut, Cleave Edge™, Sintered, Stone Ground Base, Performance™ Core, Slimewalls®, Carbon Slimewalls®, Double Impact Plates, Carbon Array 5™, Hybrid Glass, Flat Kick Tips, Roll-In Construction. Don’t know what all that means? It means it rips.

Machete

SIZES: 149, 152, 155, 158, 161, 154W, 159W, 163W

A twin hybrid rocker for the park and groomers. We could list all the features like we did for the Burnout but we know you are just here for the graphics. Go check the Ride site if you want more. The board slides and is made by a solid brand that hasn’t steered you wrong so far, what more do you want?

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Pyschocandy

SIZES: 138, 142, 146, 150

A tapered directional rocker for women designed for groomers and pow. Featuring Tapered Bi-Radial Sidecut, a Sintered, Stone Ground Base, WMNS Performance™ Core, Slimewalls®, Carbon Slimewalls®, Double Impact Plates, Carbon Array 5™, Carbon Infused Glass, and Roll-In Construction. Once again, it just means it is good.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

C-8 Binding

The latest binding from Ride featuring a C-Series Performance Chassis, Slimeback™ Highback, Two-Piece Ankle Strap, Minimalist Toe Strap, C-Series EVA Basepad, Canted Footbed, Plastic Discs, and Linkage Ratchet. Don’t know what all that means? It means it works.