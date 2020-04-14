2020/2021 Gear Preview: Rome Snowboards

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

The Stalefish

Ståle Sandbech’s go-to for deep days, the Stalefish is all about floating through the choppiest of seas. This directional piranha of a board is built with our Directional Diamond 3D for a powerful, responsive ride that can handle whatever Ståle puts in front of it.

the Stale Crewzer

Designed by the one and only Ståle Sandbech, the Stale Crewzer is his take on a daily driver board that everyone can rip. With a retro-inspired shape, Fusion Camber and a mellow yet snappy flex profile, the Stale Crewzer knows everything is more fun when you share the mountain with your friends.

Stale Mod

The Stale Mod is better known as the Podium Topper AKA the Back 14 Stomper AKA the Positive Cambered Enforcer AKA the Board Found Under Ståle’s Feet on Contest Day

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

CLEAVER BINDING

New for this season, the Cleaver is Rome’s most responsive and powerful binding ever. Built with a carbon-infused nylon highback and baseplate, our redesigned FullWrap platform and a D3O SubBase pad for maximum impact absorption. Combined with the otherworldly locked-in hold of our new ProFlex ankle straps, these bindings are built to send it deep like Ståle, ransack hardpack, and rail Euro-Carves.

