2020/2021 Gear Preview: Roxy

POP SNOW COLLECTION

“Style. Performance. Sustainability. ROXY’s pop snow collection is created to ensire the mountains we all love continue to exist tomorrow. Every style in this line is thoughtfully made with sustainable practices and materials. Draw new lines on the mountain in bold and feminine designs and take a stand so everyone can keep shredding in the future”

POP SNOW SUMMIT BIB

A styled fit with stretch on the inside, the 15K Roxy DryFlight, 48% recycled Polyester bib is a solid and stylish choice for next season! Refer to the top image for a closer look.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

POP SNOW MERIDIAN JACKET

Fabrics: 15K ROXY DryFlight tech with 100% Recycled Polyester. The jacket features fully taped seams, jacket-to-pant attachment system, hand warmer pockets, and plenty more!

GORE-TEX Stretch Haze Jacket

Part of the White Wave Collection, Roxy combines style and performance into a dynamic package. Gore-tex fabric, YKK waterproof zippers, and more all engineered to keep you dry and having a blast no matter the conditions.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Brandi Boot

Off hill and still want to rock some quality gear from Roxy? Check out the Brandi, a leather boot with a faux fur lined footbed. Perfect for any condition or event you will encounter in a ski town.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Presence Parka

Everyone likes parkas, and Roxy is no exception. 10K Roxy DryFlight will keep you dry while you are flying around… maybe that is why they call it Dryflight?

