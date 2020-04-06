2020/2021 Gear Preview: Salomon Snowboards

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

GYPSY PRO BY DESIREE

Built for Desiree Melancon and including her very own artwork, the Gypsy Pro by Desiree is a Women’s specific park board featuring a freestyle inspired shape, premium control, maneuverability, and better flex in the park.

“The inspiration of the graphic flirts with the myth of creation, showcasing significant literary ties and taking inspiration from shape, metaphor, form, desire, and of course, Murakami.” —Art by Desiree Melancon

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

6 Piece BY Chris Grenier

A shape right out of the 90’s, featuring huge rocker sections to increase press-ability. No Chip Tip has evolved making the board more durable for jibbing and eliminates the risk of delamination. Custom color CRAB GRAB traction included! —Art by Mike Murdock

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Dancehaul

This unisex board has a mountain of personality for every riding style. Extra width and a tapered directional shape transform ordinary to extraordinary with maximum agility in any snow scenario. Rock Out Camber with Popster Core and Ghost Basalt Stringers play as a reminder that freestyle can happen anywhere.

Hillside Project – Annie Boulanger

Paying homage to legacy Salomon shapes, Annie Boulanger and powder shaping craftsman Wolle Nyvelt have collaborated to bring you this women’s specific powder design. This unique, directional tapered profile, includes a moon tail and features our powder camber, allowing for hairpin turns, superior float, and natural grip on groomers.

