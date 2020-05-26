2020/2021 Gear Preview: Sandbox Helmets

Brain buckets have come a long way from the goldfish-bowl shapes of yesteryear. Peep some new releases from Whistler’s Sandbox Helmets designed to keep ya both sharp and safe on the hill this coming season.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Classic 2.0

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Our signature style, the Classic 2.0 continues to stand out. Its minimal design, patented vent system and signature brim provide style without compromising protection. Specific to the snow edition is a soft-touch matte finish and a tough abs shell with an EPS liner tested to reduce the force transmitted to the head in case of a crash

Features:

– Removable vented comfort liner

– Patented vent system with three vents

– Removable goggle bumper for deeper fit

– Removable padded ear covers

– Removable goggle clip

– Sandbox warranty

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Legend

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

A timeless shape, the Legend provides style and protection whilst maintaining a low and comfortable profile. The snow edition, finished in a matte paint application, combines a tough ABS shell with an EPS liner, tested to reduce the force transmitted to the head in case of a crash.

Features:

– Removable vented comfort liner

– Eleven mesh protected vents

– Removable padded ear covers

– Removable goggle clip

– Sandbox warranty

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Legend/Ace

Sizes: Junior size only

Our stylish Legend model outfitted for the young guns!

Features:

– Removable vented comfort liner

– Eleven mesh protected vents

– Removable padded ear covers

– Removable goggle clip

– Sandbox warranty

Classic 2.0/Park

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large

Our timeless Classic 2.0 helmet, simplified without the ear pads for a perfect park fit.

Features:

– Removable vented comfort liner

– Patented vent system with three vents

– Removable goggle bumper for deeper fit

– Sandbox Warranty

