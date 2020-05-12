2020/2021 Gear Preview: Sessions

Since Joel Gomez founded the company in 1983, Sessions has advocated a lifestyle driven by snowboarding, surfing and rock ‘n’ roll. In a time long ago, some brands even had record labels; Sessions Records released music by Fu Manchu, Zeke, Audioslave, Descendents, AFI, Swinging Utters, Foo Fighters and more between 1995 and 2003. For 2020/2021 Sessions charges ahead with a collection true to the brand’s roots.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Led Zeppelin Collaboration—Supply Jacket and Nighthawk Hoodie

Shown off by team rider Frank Bourgeois, this collaboration will have you kitted up when you need to flex your love for the Zeppelin.

The Supply Jacket comes fully loaded with everything you need in a winter coat. This jacket has a longer fit for full coverage and 15k waterproof insulation to keep you warm and dry. The Supply Jacket also has the External Media Access Pocket—a game-changing feature for your smartphone that is a must have!

Go from mountain to street and back with the Nighthawk recharge bonded pullover hoodie. 3k waterproofing and 4-way stretch bonded fleece make this hoodie every technical riding apparel connoisseur’s dream garment. This hoodie can do it all!

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Annex Jacket

The Annex Jacket combines a classic style providing some of Sessions’ best modern day functions like the Mediapocket® Audio Routing, and a tuck-away hood. This jacket ties fashion and function all into one and is a must-have for the sessions team and any serious rider’s gear ensemble.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Major Cargo Pant

A Sessions team favorite, the Major Cargo has a baggy fit with extra room for all your stuff, plus all the waterproof tech with vertex performance fabric.

Bracket Jogger

The Bracket Jogger pant is modeled after a classic track-pant style and then souped-up with 10k waterproofing and 4-way stretch bonded fleece. With a relaxed, roomier fit, you’re gonna love wearing the Bracket Jogger so much, you’ll never wanna take them off!