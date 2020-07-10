2020/2021 Gear Preview: SIMS Snowboards

SIMS Snowboards is making a whole lot of noise of late, boasting an insanely stacked and versatile team, dropping their fiery PROMO ONE, and turning it up to 11 with an ultra-fine line of new boards. Scope a sample below.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Sizes: 149, 152, 155, 158

The Los is a potent, no-nonsense twin purpose-built to unlock progression all over the mountain. Our unique Transform Camber profile eliminates hooked edges and pings while its Bi-Tix glass layup delivers stability and smooth, pressable flex in equal measure.

Bend: Transform camber

Shape: The Dual Twin Tip

Core: Masters

Core profile: Twin Wave Form

Base: Premium Racing

Fiberglass: Bi-Tex

Layer strings: Double-I Carbon Wide

Side Wall Tech: Bubblegum Walls

Nub



Sizes: 151.5, 156.5, 161

Looks like fun, feels even better. That’s the Nub. A progressive directional shape marked by smooth turning conventional camber and a setback stance that offers a multitude of options for all-mountain and all-terrain adaptability. From powder pat-downs to high-speed laps, the Nub goes.



Bend: Traditional Camber

Shape: Long Nose Twin

Core: Unitive Mid

Core Profile: Twin Wave Form

Base: Premium Racing

Fiberglass: Tri-Tex

Layer Strings: I Carbon

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

STF



Sizes: 153, 156, 159, 162, 164

Dialed for the kind of all-terrain technical freestyle that has made its creator Tadashi Fuse a legend from Hokkaido to the Whistler backcountry, the STF is a true twin that does it all. Boasting snappy, pressable flex and lightweight construction, it is engineered to excel in all environments.



Bend: Traditional Camber

Shape: Long Nose Twin

Core: Unitive Pop

Core Profile: Twin Wave Form

Base: Premium Racing

Fiberglass: Tri-Tex

Layer Strings: I Carbon

Solo



Sizes: 149, 156, 159

Based on the iconic 1985 FE, the Solo combines a timeless directional shape with advanced internals to create the ultimate modern pow surfer. With a wide nose and shortened V-Tail, the Solo provides maximum float in the deep stuff and turns like a dream in tight trees.

Bend: Pow Camber

Shape: V-Tail Directional

Core: Masters Lights

Core Profile: Directional Wave Form

Base: Premium Racing

Tip Tech: Regular

Fiberglass: Liten

