2020/2021 Gear Preview: SIMS Snowboards
SIMS Snowboards is making a whole lot of noise of late, boasting an insanely stacked and versatile team, dropping their fiery PROMO ONE, and turning it up to 11 with an ultra-fine line of new boards. Scope a sample below.
Los
Sizes: 149, 152, 155, 158
The Los is a potent, no-nonsense twin purpose-built to unlock progression all over the mountain. Our unique Transform Camber profile eliminates hooked edges and pings while its Bi-Tix glass layup delivers stability and smooth, pressable flex in equal measure.
Bend: Transform camber
Shape: The Dual Twin Tip
Core: Masters
Core profile: Twin Wave Form
Base: Premium Racing
Fiberglass: Bi-Tex
Layer strings: Double-I Carbon Wide
Side Wall Tech: Bubblegum Walls
Nub
Sizes: 151.5, 156.5, 161
Looks like fun, feels even better. That’s the Nub. A progressive directional shape marked by smooth turning conventional camber and a setback stance that offers a multitude of options for all-mountain and all-terrain adaptability. From powder pat-downs to high-speed laps, the Nub goes.
Bend: Traditional Camber
Shape: Long Nose Twin
Core: Unitive Mid
Core Profile: Twin Wave Form
Base: Premium Racing
Fiberglass: Tri-Tex
Layer Strings: I Carbon
STF
Sizes: 153, 156, 159, 162, 164
Dialed for the kind of all-terrain technical freestyle that has made its creator Tadashi Fuse a legend from Hokkaido to the Whistler backcountry, the STF is a true twin that does it all. Boasting snappy, pressable flex and lightweight construction, it is engineered to excel in all environments.
Bend: Traditional Camber
Shape: Long Nose Twin
Core: Unitive Pop
Core Profile: Twin Wave Form
Base: Premium Racing
Fiberglass: Tri-Tex
Layer Strings: I Carbon
Solo
Sizes: 149, 156, 159
Based on the iconic 1985 FE, the Solo combines a timeless directional shape with advanced internals to create the ultimate modern pow surfer. With a wide nose and shortened V-Tail, the Solo provides maximum float in the deep stuff and turns like a dream in tight trees.
Bend: Pow Camber
Shape: V-Tail Directional
Core: Masters Lights
Core Profile: Directional Wave Form
Base: Premium Racing
Tip Tech: Regular
Fiberglass: Liten
