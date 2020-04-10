2020/2021 Gear Preview: Smith Optics

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Wellhausen

SKYLINE:

The Skyline’s rimless design maximizes your field of view while providing superior helmet integration. The spherical lens has substantial peripheral vision and is enhanced with Fog-X anti- fog coating for fog-free vision.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

DRAPLIN COLLAB – SQUAD XL & I/O MAG

The Smith I/O MAGTM combines the quick and secure Smith MAGTM interchangeable lens system with ChromaPopTM lens technology delivering you complete optical clarity. The MAGTM system blends the convenience of an interchangeable magnetic lens system with the security of a quick lock detachment.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

SQUAD XL

The Squad XL is Smith’s largest cylindrical goggle. The massive cylindrical lens is made from molded carbonic-x material so it’s tough, but still has Fog-X technology and ChromaPopTM lens innovation for crystal clear vision. The oversized semi-rimless frame is matched with a new and larger strap complete with a fully integrated strap connection point that delivers the function you need without extra moving parts. Essential technology and maxed-out size is ideal for the best days of riding.

AC | The North Face Red X SQUAD MAG GOGGLE

The new Smith Squad MAGTM combines the ease of the best-in-class Smith MAGTM interchangeable system with the iconic design of the semi-frameless Squad. The MAGTM system features six magnetic contact points and two locking mechanisms, a simple push lever releases the cylindrical lens to allow a quick lens swap anytime, anywhere.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!