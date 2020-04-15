2020/2021 Gear Preview: Union Binding Co.

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

SCOTTY’S

Scott Steven’s Pro Model maintains the Union philosophy of minimal binding-to-board contact for less interference with your board’s natural flex pattern. Full Bottom Thermoformed EVA bushings combined with the mini-disk to create that “loose trucks” feel that Scott’s riding demands. From the streets to the park, the Scott Steven’s Limited EditionContact Pro keeps it loose!

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

ATLAS/ FC

When only the best will do, strap into the all-new AtlasFC. It’s everything you love about the new Atlas kicked up a notch – Carbon Injected Durafl ex Nylon + a Unionexclusive Atlas Forged Carbon highback provide an instant response for charging the most technical lines.This is Union’s most advanced binding to date.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhasuen

EXPEDITION FC

Are you looking to push the limits of your next splitboarding mission? Thanks to a Union exclusiveForged Carbon heel cup, the all-new ExpeditionFC weighs in over 70g lighter than our traditionalExpedition binding. Allowing you to tour further, fasterand with less fatigue. Strap into a pair of ExpeditionFC’s and save your energy for the ride down.

EXPEDITION

When your splitboard bindings ride like your regular bindings, it’s easy to enjoy the ride down. TheExpedition split system focuses on natural boardfeel, less moving parts and, durable design built to handle the longest tours and steepest lines. Where will the Expedition take you on your next splitboarding adventure?

