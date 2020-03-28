2020/2021 Gear Preview: Vans Snow

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

SAM TAXWOOD COLLECTION

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Sam Taxwood was surrounded by the best resorts, street spots,and all-mountain terrain. Sam chose the new Hi-Country & Hell-Bound boot to match his flexible style. Couple that with a Standard winter snow boot and a Mid-Slip MTE SF shoe and you have a pack that performs in anything.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

ARTHUR LONGO COLLECTION

Arthur wanted a boot that could handle the full spectrum of his snowboarding. For Arthur, that boot is the Hi-StandardTM Pro. Designed for cross-terrain adaptability, the Hi-StandardTM Pro provides a lightweight and flexible build to meet all of your needs. Paired with the Standard Mid MTE winter boot, this collection is built to keep you shredding all day.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

JAKE KUZYK COLLECTION

Jake Kuzyk chose the Hi-StandardTM OG for his signature boot. A combination of dynamic support and unfiltered boardfeel, Jake’s signature boot colorway carries across a variety of apparel and footwear seen in his full collection.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

WOMEN’S VIAJE

The Viaje comes complete with a Vans x The North Face V3 UltraCush FlashDry liner, a V3 POPCUSH footbed, a V3 UltimateWaffle outsole, and the Vans Flex Control System. A low shroud, D-ring gaiter hooks, and one-way breathable valves make this the most moisture-managing and performance-oriented boot in the women’s line.

