2020/2021 Gear Preview: Volcom

Volcom has been a driving force in board sports and the culture they foster for nearly three decades, a milestone they will hit in 2021. The brand’s new 2020/2021 snow line remains classically “true to this,” a collection of innovative pieces designed for the never-ending chase.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Brighton Pullover—Markus Kleveland Colorway

Sizes: XS-XL

Drop tail fit jacket in the Markus Kleveland colorway.

Features:

V-Science 2-layer, V-Science Breathable Lining System, Fully Taped Seams, Drop Tail Fit, Zip Tech Jacket to Pant Interface, Hidden Toggle Cinch Hood, Peripheral Hood Adjustment, Goggle Clips, Super Suede Chin Guard, Mesh Lined Zippered Vent (side opening has 2-way zipper), Stretch Adjustable Powder Skirt, V-Science 2 Way Cuff System, Brushed Tricot Lined Handwarmer Pockets, Pocket Access Hem Cinch, Noise Pocket, Specialty Ticket Ring and Whistle Zipper Pull.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Iguchi Slack Vest

Sizes: S-XL

600mm

Part of the Bryan Iguchi Collection, a collection developed and extensively tested by Iguchi himself, purpose-built for touring missions in the backcountry.

Features:

V-Science Rugged Nylon Oxford, V-Science No Skid Nylon Stretch Oxford, V-Science Rugged Polyester Mesh, Drop Tail Fit, YKK AquaGuard Water Repellent Zipper, Adjustable Side Panels, Zippered Chest Pockets, Probe Sleeve, Shovel Handle Pocket, Exterior Shovel Blade Holder, External Snowboard Straps, Foam Padding at shoulders and back, Whistle Zipper Pull, Detachable Backpack Lid, Guide Proven Radio Chest Pocket, Internal Stoney Eye Screen Print and Bungee Pull Holder.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

VS Stretch GORE-TEX Jacket (women’s)

Sizes: XS-XL

GORE-TEX guaranteed to keep you dry, with VS10 Fit.

Features:

Fully Taped Seams, Zip Tech Jacket to Pant Interface, Face Tech, Recco Advanced Rescue Technology, Pressure Point Insulation Hand Gaiters, YKK AquaGuard Water Repellent Zipper, Hidden Toggle Cinch Hood, Peripheral Hood Adjustment, Goggle Clips, Super Suede Chin Guard, Mesh Lined Zippered Vents, Stretch Adjustable Powder Skirt, V-Science 2 Way Cuff System, Left Sleeve Zippered Pass Pocket, Hem Cinch, Noise Pocket, Specialty Ticket Ring and Whistle Zipper Pull.

X-Mitt

Sizes: XS-XL

All grip, no slip with this trio.

Features:

V-Science Waterproof Insert, V-Science 2-Layer Shell, Silicone Printed Palm, 80g Thinsulate Insulation, Brushed Tricot Fixed Lining, Suede Nose Wipe Panel, Glove Leash, OG Volcom Patch and OP Stone Palm Print.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.