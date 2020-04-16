2020/2021 Gear Preview: YES SNOWBOARDS

While the rest of this season is in limbo, or more realistically all but over, we thought we would drop some of the products that will be out next year for your enjoyment. So… enjoy! Remember to wash your hands before and after reading this, practice social distancing by sending this to a friend that is far away, and STAY THE HELL ON YOUR COUCH UNTIL OUR NEXT POST. The latest to come from Yes!

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhuasen

JACKPOT

A True Twin, the Jackpot is a cambered board to compliment more aggressive riding, clearly distinguishing it from the new Dicey Model.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Optisplitlic

“We’re not ones to make apologies for showing up late to a party. For us to release a splitboard, it had to be at the right time and with the right people behind it. Taking the powerful and versatile outline of our optimistic modeland sizing it for the needs of our team and partners at Eagle pass Heli.”

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Hello

The Hello was built in response to a growing demand for a true resort board. The directional twin shape allows this board to float shamelessly through powder and chatter, making it a true quiver-killer.

Hel Yes

The Hel Yes has anchored itself as one of the industries top standards for women’s freeriding. A directional twin layout, sintered base and a bamboo stringer core has allowed Helen Schettini to stamp her unique mark on women’s snowboarding.

420

The 420 is all about surface area displacement to create float and stability in a package that has much less swing-weight due to its dramatically shortened length.

