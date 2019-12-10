2020 Coat Check: 686 Women’s GLCR GORE-TEX Moonlight Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– 2 Layer bluesign Approved GORE-TEX Fabric plus DWR

– Merino Wool Blend/Hot Pocket Collar Mouth Flap

– Easy Access Tissue Dispensing Pocket

– New Hood Link System

MSRP: $359.95

www.686.com

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

686 didn’t miss a thing when they designed the GORE-TEX Moonlight Jacket. As part of their high performance GLCR line, the Moonlight is outfitted with all of the tech, features, and considered style to ensure that this season you are prepared for whatever winter throws your way. The Moonlight starts off with the trusted waterproofing and breathability of bluesign Approved GORE-TEX (read: better for the environment) and DWR finish. 60g of insulation adds warmth that doesn’t hamper dexterity and a longer fit keeps you covered regardless of conditions. 686 further showcases their long heritage of outerwear design in the Moonlight’s details, adding unique features to enhance the everyday experience in the mountains. The collar is lined with merino wool to provide extra softness against your face—but wait, it also has two small pockets on either side for holding a set of handwarmers. On cold days, just zip it up and bask in the extra warmth. There’s a small, inside pocket made to hold lip balm and next to that, an easy-access tissue dispensing pocket, which is exactly what it sounds like. After riding, 686’s new Hood Link system makes it easy to travel with the Moonlight by packing it up and securing it into the hood. In addition to the Moonlight’s dedicated performance, the x-ray floral print was created specifically to benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer and a portion of all proceeds from this 686 x B4BC jacket go directly to B4BC’s education and support programs.

686 says:

Leave the granola at breakfast, this jacket has GORE-TEX performance with fresh, considered style.

