2020 Coat Check: Airblaster Women’s Insulated Freedom Suit

It’s no secret that Airblaster is a company with a sense of humor, they are the only snowboarding brand with a logo that farts, after all. But while the brand has long promoted staying wild and going medium, there is one thing Airblaster takes very seriously: High quality outerwear designed to go the distance when it comes to being warm and dry. The intersection of their lighthearted philosophy and dedication to keeping snow out of the places you don’t want it, namely down your pants and up your back, is the Freedom Suit, a one-piece archetype of powder protection. Part of the high-tech Glacier Series, the Women’s Insulated Freedom Suit features 15k waterproofing, 10k breathability and fully taped seams paired with 60g synthetic insulation in the body and 40g in the arms and legs. Airblaster’s trademarked 350-degree waist zip makes pit stops a breeze while seven zippered pockets are perfect for stashing your pass, car keys, snacks, and sunscreen. Even better, the Freedom Suit is designed to pair with base layer favorite, the Airblaster Ninja Suit for extra comfortable days on hill. But the best part of this pairing, in addition to keeping the elements out while you spend time in the mountains, is that it makes everything simple, from packing for road trips to getting ready in the morning. Throw on the Ninja Suit, zip into the Freedom Suit, and you’re ready to go out and go as big (or as medium) as you want.

