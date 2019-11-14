2020 Coat Check: Airblaster’s Trenchover Jacket

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Feature Highlights:

– Functional Powder Protection

– Pro Model: Max Warbington Signature Collection

– Pullover Style

– Team Favorite

MSRP: $229.95

www.myairblaster.com

BUY THIS JACKET ON EVO.COM NOW!

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

We like Max Warbington. Who doesn’t, honestly? He’s got a heck of a turn, a mean fastplant, and he’s just all around a great guy. So, if Max endorses a jacket, as is the case with his pro model Airblaster Trenchover, we’re already on board that it’s probably pretty sick. The bar is further raised with classic Airblaster pullover styling in Max’s signature colorway, full body zip for easy on and off, and stretch fabric with perfect fit for comfortable movement on the mountain. Part of Airblaster’s Glacier Series, the Trenchover was designed for season-long performance regardless of weather with 15k waterproofing, 10k breathability, and fully taped seams. Ergonomic, two-way adjustable hood, removable powder skirt, and hidden kangaroo pouch provide reliable function for taking laps or hiking features in the park. It’s a team favorite for powder days, too, keeping the Airblaster squad snow-free not matter how surfy they get. The Trenchover is chock full of features with clean and fun styling, making it a go in our book, because while we all may not be as adept as Max at transition trickery or letting the hoof breathe, we can aspire to his unique breed of creative snowboarding while staying warm, dry, and most likely, with both our feet strapped in.

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Airblaster says:

Staple Airblaster retro-inspired pullover with custom coloration and branding by Max Warbington.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!