2020 Coat Check: DC Snowboarding’s Company Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– SYMPATEX 45K Waterproofing

– 3M Thinsulate Type M 40g Body and Sleeve Insulation

– Fully Taped Seams and YYK Aquaguard zippers

– Packable by Design

MSRP: $349.95

www.dcshoes.com/snow

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

New for this season, DC took their popular Company Jacket, a coat designed to endure the harshest winter weather, and upgraded it even further, resulting in their most technically advanced jacket, ever. Designed to really go the distance, the 2020 edition of the Company features the industry-leading waterproofing and breathability of 45k Sympatex, providing truly stormproof reliability all-season long. 40g of Thinsulate insulation adds plenty of warmth without compromising mobility, while mesh-lined vents allow easy temperature regulation whether you’re breaking trail or taking laps. Fully taped seams and waterproof zips keep moisture out while DC’s jacket-to-pant attachment system keeps snow from going where it shouldn’t. The Company Jacket is loaded with pocketing for all of your snowboarding necessities, including internal handwarmer, chest, and internal pockets. The greatest bonus, though, is that all of the performance of the Company Jacket is also fully packable, meaning that whether you’re heading to the mountains on a weekday strike mission or a week-long trip, it’s simple to keep your gear together and easily accessible, which is a necessity to be prepared for any sudden snowfall. Trusted by DC’s roster of riders including Torstein Horgmo and Iikka Backstrom who have ridden this jacket in all conditions, whether you’re making fresh turns out of bounds or taking all-day resort laps, you’ll stay dry, comfortable, and be in, well, good company, when the you zip up the DC Company Jacket.

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

DC says:

Our most technically advanced jacket we’ve ever made just got better. Insulated and completely stormproof, the Company Jacket features the industry-leading waterproof-breathability of Sympatex 45K and a new packable design.

