2020 Coat Check: DC Women’s Panoramic Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– Sympatex 30k Waterproofing

– 3M Thinsulate Type M 60g Body and 40g Sleeve Insulation

– Long, Parka Fit with Stretch

– Packable by Design

MSRP: $279.95

Photo Credit: Emma Crosby/Mary Walsh

SNOWBOARDER says:

When it comes to selecting a jacket that is equal parts performance and cold weather cozy, the DC Panoramic is at the top of our list for when the snow starts to fall. DC’s reputation for designing sharp, purposeful gear is visible in the understated, timeless style of parka-length Panoramic. The tailored fit of the coat is enhanced with stretch Oxford fabric, maximizing dexterity whether you’re laying out carves on corduroy, lapping the park, or surfing the deep stuff—plus it is ridiculously plush for a jacket that performs so well in precipitation. New for this season, the Panoramic received a serious upgrade with Sympatex 30k waterproofing. The Panoramic is now fully stormproof, complete with fully taped seams, YKK Aquaguard zips, and jacket-to-pant interface. Add to all of that the non-bulky warmth of Thinsulate insulation and you’ll want to make sure to pack some snacks in the Panoramic’s plethora of pockets before heading to the hill because you’ll be warm, dry, and comfortable in even the harshest conditions with no need for heading inside to warm up. With a savvy combination of style and tech, this parka packs a winterized punch—and DC turned it up to eleven with the addition of an attached packable pouch in a hidden zipper pocket. The Panoramic quickly and easily packs down small enough to be tossed into a backpack for easy, organized access whether you’re staying close to your home mountain or crossing time zones to unfamiliar alpine.

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

DC says:

Our favorite minimalist modern parka, upgraded with 30K Sympatex and lightweight packable design. Long, tailored fit and roomy front pockets add further function to this understated statement jacket.

