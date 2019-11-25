2020 Coat Check: FW Manifest 3L Jacket Highlights

FW
Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– Built to Move with You
– High Quality Finishing
– Keeps You Dry
– Eco Conscious
MSRP: $599.95
www.fwapparel.com

FW
Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

064 Forward M COATCHECK ASPEN YOSH
Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

Looking sharp and keeping the elements out aren’t mutually exclusive in the streamlined style of the FW Manifest Jacket. Clean lines, high quality details, and roomy front pockets compliment the performance-oriented Manifest, a shell designed for backcountry travel that is loaded with functionality that excels on resort runs. The 3L jacket, with 20k/16k waterproofing and breathability and YKK Aquaguard zippers is made to endure harsh, winter weather. Lined underarm vents dump heat when breaking trail while the FW’s articulated fit, including long cut, drop sleeves, and storm bonded hood, offers ease of movement and room for layering. While making sure you stay dry and comfortable is the Manifest’s main mission, you can further feel good when wearing this ultra-functional jacket as it uses environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable Toray Dermizax 3L EV fabric. Simply put, the thoughtful, utilitarian design of the FW Manifest can handle all conditions no matter your terrain of choice, while doing its part to positively contribute to the environment we all love to play in.

063 Forward M COATCHECK ASPEN YOSH
Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

FW says:

High quality materials and uncompromising design, all without sacrificing style.

Shred Moms and Fanny Packs—Fresh & Tracked: Cooper Whittier Shred Moms and Fanny Packs—Fresh & Tracked: Cooper Whittier

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018