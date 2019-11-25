2020 Coat Check: FW Manifest 3L Jacket Highlights

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– Built to Move with You

– High Quality Finishing

– Keeps You Dry

– Eco Conscious

MSRP: $599.95

www.fwapparel.com

SNOWBOARDER says:

Looking sharp and keeping the elements out aren’t mutually exclusive in the streamlined style of the FW Manifest Jacket. Clean lines, high quality details, and roomy front pockets compliment the performance-oriented Manifest, a shell designed for backcountry travel that is loaded with functionality that excels on resort runs. The 3L jacket, with 20k/16k waterproofing and breathability and YKK Aquaguard zippers is made to endure harsh, winter weather. Lined underarm vents dump heat when breaking trail while the FW’s articulated fit, including long cut, drop sleeves, and storm bonded hood, offers ease of movement and room for layering. While making sure you stay dry and comfortable is the Manifest’s main mission, you can further feel good when wearing this ultra-functional jacket as it uses environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable Toray Dermizax 3L EV fabric. Simply put, the thoughtful, utilitarian design of the FW Manifest can handle all conditions no matter your terrain of choice, while doing its part to positively contribute to the environment we all love to play in.

FW says:

High quality materials and uncompromising design, all without sacrificing style.

