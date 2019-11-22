2020 Coat Check: O’Neill Original Anorak Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– Made from Recycled Materials

– 4-Way Stretch

– O’Neill Hyperdry 10k/10k Waterproofing

– Kangaroo Pocket

MSRP: $240

www.oneill.com

Photo Credit: O'Neill

SNOWBOARDER says:

Don’t let the retro styling of the O’Neill Original Anorak fool you, this throwback jacket is loaded with contemporary tech and function, tailored to meet the needs of all-terrain riders who appreciate a little extra pop in their everyday kit. Designed in homage to O’Neill’s snowboarding heritage, this performance pullover features 10k/10k O’Neill Hyperdry waterproofing and breathability in 54% recycled Repreve 4-way stretch 2L fabric—material made from recycled plastic—contributing to both weatherproofing and sustainability. Additionally, the Original Anorak has all of the features you need to stay covered all winter, including wrist and snow gaiters, jacket-to-pant interface, and an adjustable hood. Critically taped seams further enhance the anorak’s ability to keep you dry while the longer fit is easy to wear and ideal for layering under on colder days. The kangaroo pouch pocket keeps your valuables right where you need them without adding extra bulk. Tested and approved by O’Neill riders like Seb Toots and Brandon Davis, who have put the Original Anorak through the paces in the park, in the streets, and in the fresh, we are confident this jacket will keep you covered while you’re making turns.

Photo Credit: Yosh

Photo Credit: Yosh

O’Neill says:

An update of the jacket designed for the first-ever Snowboard World Cup, the O’Riginals Anorak is inspired by the past, but hits modern day trends and technical performance bang on.

