The North Face Men’s A-CAD futurelight Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– FUTURELIGHT

– Pack-Compatible

– Pocket Design

– Helmet-Compatible Drop Hood

MSRP: $599

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

Unless you’ve been in a state of pre-season hibernation, by this time you’ve heard about The North Face’s all-new, proprietary tech, FUTURELIGHT. Touted by TNF as “the world’s most advanced breathable-waterproof outerwear technology developed using nanospinning technology and sustainable practices,” FUTURELIGHT was created in response to the real world needs of TNF’s roster of winter athletes and lucky for us, their preference for staying warm, dry, and agile is exactly the same as ours. To this end, the Men’s A-CAD is lightweight, pliable, and extremely weatherproof—your ticket to staying comfortable in the elements all winter long. TNF’s Standard Fit allows for layering on the coldest days while still allowing you to move easily. The A-CAD doesn’t skimp on features, either, including pack-compatible pockets, pit zips and venting. Two high-volume, expanding cargo pockets are prime for storing the necessities for both backcountry tours and resort days, in addition to an internal cell phone pocket and pass-through procket to your midlayer. When the weather is at its worst, the A-CAD’s fixed, helmet-compatible drop hood keeps you protected with two-way adjustability. All of these attributes guarantee that The North Face Men’s A-CAD is a new archetypal all-season performer, whether you’re searching for untracked lines mid-winter or cruising through spring slush.

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

The North Face says:

Durable, lightweight, purpose-built and head-turning on the snow, Steep Series apparel lets you confidently charge any line in any condition.

