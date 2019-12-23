2020 Coat Check: The North Face Women’s A-CAD FUTURELIGHT Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– FUTURELIGHT

– Integration

– Pack-Compatible

– Helmet-Compatible Drop Hood

MSRP: $599

www.thenorthface.com

Buy on EVO.com here!

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

If you are in the market for a jacket that will stand up to the most brutal winter weather and then some, look no further than The North Face Women’s A-CAD, part of TNF’s Steep Series. The A-CAD features The North Face’s brand new, proprietary FUTURELIGHT, touted as “the world’s most advanced breathable-waterproof technology developed using nanospinning technology and sustainable practices.” Considering the brand’s history of designing high performance outerwear, their newest weatherproof tech is sure to keep you dry, warm, and extra comfortable each and every day on hill. To this end, the Women’s A-CAD is packed with features designed for big mountain exploration that will enhance any in bounds run. Pack-compatible pit zips, pockets, and vents are streamlined and functional, ensuring temperature adjustments are easy and riding necessities are always accessible. Snow stays where it should, outside your gear, even when you’re navigating the steep and deep, thanks to TNF’s jacket-to-pant integration. A pass-through pocket allows access to midlayer pockets, offering more easy options for storage of your keys, credit card, or phone. And when you’re outside in inclement weather, the A-CAD’s helmet-compatible drop hood truly performs. The two-way, adjustable hood management system provides extra protection when you’re braving a storm to get in some turns. The A-CAD is 100% high function, topped off with classic TNF color blocking that adds stand-out style to dedicated tech.

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

The North Face says:

Performance fabrics and technical features combine with creative styling and high-vis patterns so you can turn heads when you’re smashing pillows long after the lifts stop spinning.