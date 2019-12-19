2020 Coat Check: Volcom Women’s Iris 3-in-1 GORE-TEX Jacket

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Feature Highlights:

– Removable Down Sweater

– Zip-Tech

– Gore-Tex 2L AY Dobby plus PFCec Free DWR

– Long EQS Fit

MSRP: $470

www.volcom.com/snow

Buy NOW on EVO.com!

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

SNOWBOARDER says:

Volcom’s faculty for creating technical outerwear that doesn’t slack when it comes to style is evident in the Iris 3-in-1 GORE-TEX, an any-and-all conditions jacket that moves seamlessly throughout the entire winter season. The ability of the Iris to adapt to varying conditions is rooted in that it has three options for wear instead of one. The outer shell is made of highly waterproof and breathable 2-Layer Gore-Tex with PFCec Free DWR, a durable water repellent that is less impactful on the environment. The inner removable down sweater is made of 80/20 Responsive Down Standard Duck Down. Worn together, the combo is dually stormproof and insulated from the cold, perfect for the deepest winter days. Worn separately, the shell provides breathable protection from the elements, while the down sweater is an easy choice for spring laps (and it goes off hill just as well). Volcom’s exclusive Zip Tech jacket-to-pant interface easily keeps snow out and warmth in, while the tailored Long EQS fit, with an extra two inches of length, keeps you covered on every top-to-bottom lap. Throw in Volcom’s penchant for casually bold colors and pleasing insulator prints and the Iris 3-in-1 GORE-TEX is an easy choice that will keep pace all winter.

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

Volcom says:

A design versatile enough for the ever-changing elements, the Iris 3-in-1 GORE-TEX Jacket is the weapon of choice.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!