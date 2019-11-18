Feature Highlights:

Photo Credit: Mike Yoshida

– Designed and Tested by Bryan Iguchi

– GORE-TEX 3-Layer Stretch C-Knit

– Zip Tech

– Face Tech

MSRP: $600

www.volcom.com/snow

SNOWBOARDER says:

If there is anyone who understands the breadth of function needed when spending long days out in the snow, it is Jackson Hole local, Bryan Iguchi. Guch has been setting many of snowboarding’s most lauded lines for years and so it comes as no surprise that Volcom would inject his winter wisdom into the top-of-the-line, Guch Stretch GORE-TEX Jacket. The GPT jacket starts with GORE-TEX 3-Layer C-Knit fabric which is waterproof, breathable, and provides plenty of stretch, three necessities when traversing the backcountry that also go the distance when lapping in bounds. The shell jacket is light and ideal for layering, while ample ventilation provides a quick way to dump heat. In addition to Volcom’s signature Zip Tech jacket-to-pant interface that definitively keeps snow out and warmth in, Face Tech applies a similar concept to shielding your countenance: Hidden in the hood is a streamlined interface that connects the jacket and facemask, offering crucial protection on both cold or sunny days. Volcom has loaded this GPT jacket with all the tech needed to brave all conditions, so you can be confident when stepping out into the snow, whether you’re breaking trail or just taking laps.

Volcom says:

A collaboration with Bryan Iguchi, purpose-built for touring missions in the backcountry, where outerwear is put to the ultimate test.

