2021 Coat Check: Airblaster Lady Trenchover

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Blaster fit

– Underarm vents and full-body side zip

– 2 Layer fully seam-taped Airblaster Glacier Series construction

– 3 zippered pockets

MSRP: $229.95

www.myairblaster.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

AIRBLASTER says:

You asked for it. We’ve reimagined our crowd-favorite Men’s Trenchover with unique styling and an updated women’s fit.

SNOWBOARDER says:

The ladies have spoken and Airblaster has delivered: the enduring favorite Men’s Trenchover has been redesigned and tailored for women. We all rejoice. For years, the classic style and Airblaster-signature colorways of the Men’s Trenchover have been a staple in mountain towns the world over, and now, the Lady Trenchover is sure to follow in the fastplants of its male counterpart and quickly cement itself as a classic and beloved coat. The Lady Trenchover features Blaster Fit, which is slightly roomier with medium length for snowboard-specific style and function. Read: you’ll have full mobility without sacrificing style. A full-body side zip allows for easy entry and exit, and underarm vents offer breathability when rising temps or grueling bootpacks call for some cooling down. Part of Airblaster’s Glacier series, the Lady Trenchover is designed to perform all-season, boasting 2-layer, fully seam-taped construction, 15k waterproofing and 10k breathability. In addition, the Trenchover has 40g of synthetic insulation to keep you warm and toasty when the temperatures drop. The Lady Trenchover has already won over Airblaster team riders Madison Blackley, Nirvana Ortanez, and Naima Antolin, who have put the coat to the test in the streets, in powder, and in the park. We trust these riders 100%, and we’re confident the Lady Trenchover will quickly become a fan favorite.

