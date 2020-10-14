2021 Coat Check: Airblaster Trenchover Jacket

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Full-Body Side Zip

– 2 Layer Shell

– 4 Zippered Pockets

– Ergonomic 2-Way Adjustable Hood

MSRP: $229.95

www.myairblaster.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

AIRBLASTER says:

Airblaster invented the pullover. Not true. However, we do make a juicy one. And this is it. The Trenchover.

SNOWBOARDER says:

There are a lot of reasons that the Trenchover jacket is a perennial favorite in Airblaster’s line up of streamlined, yet emphatic outerwear. First, the comfortable mobility provided by Airblaster’s signature drop tail fit and full-body side zip take the classic pullover to another level of performance. As part of the Portland, Oregon-based brand’s Glacier Series, the Trenchover is versatile for all-season wear; the 2-Layer Shell has fully taped seams, 15k waterproofing and 10k breathability, making it an easy addition to your personal layering system for stormy conditions. And when the weather is milder, the non-insulated coat is breathable, with zippered underarm vents so you won’t overheat. Airblaster knows the importance of easy access to all of your on-hill necessities, and the Trenchover is outfitted with four zipper pockets, including a hidden Kangaroo chest pocket, to make sure your keys, some snacks, a tool—whatever you like to have on you—is easily within reach. The Airblaster Trenchover is a team-favorite season after season, tested and approved by Max Warbington, Tucker Andrews, and Alek Oestreng.

