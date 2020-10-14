2021 Coat Check: Bonfire Apex Polartex Neoshell 3L Jacket

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– 30k Waterproof/30k Breathability Polartec Neoshell Fabric

– Removable and Adjustable Shoulder Sling System

– Swivel Cuff

– Fully Seam Sealed Underarm Pit Vents

MSRP: $579.95

www.bonfireouterwear.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

BONFIRE says:

Design inspiration for this piece is a highly waterproof shell with stretch and uncompromised breathability. High tech meets stylish and simple design.

SNOWBOARDER says:

When Bonfire set out to make the Apex Polartec Neoshell 3L Jacket, they wanted to design a coat that would stand up to the most treacherous winter elements, while still remaining comfortable and easy on the eyes. The new Apex delivers on all of this, and then some. Polartec Neoshell Fabric grants uncompromising 30k waterproofing and 3k breathability, without any stiffness; the easy-to-wear fabric is extremely lightweight and 4-way stretch, which means that wherever your winter takes you, whether it’s skinning up steeps or hotlapping corduroy, the Apex provides unmatched mobility in every movement. Tech details designed for backcountry use, like the removable and adjustable shoulder sling system—which allows you to shed your outer layer without adding any bulk to your pack or hindering movement—work just as well in bounds when you’re hiking to a secret stash. Bonfire is dedicated to the details in the Apex, with YKK Aquaguard Vislon Zippers, a helmet-compatible hood, and their Swivel Cuff, a molded cuff attached with a rivet that can be worn in a variety of ways to keep your sleeve right where you want it.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.