2021 Coat Check: DC ASAP Anorak SE

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Transitors Packability

– Weather Defense 10K

– Critically Taped Seams

– Mesh Lined Armpit Vents

MSRP: $199.95

www.dcshoes.com/snow

Photo Credit: Mark CLavin

DC says:

A sharp streetwear throwback with winter-focused details and classic pullover styling.

SNOWBOARDER says:

DC Snowboarding has always deftly blended a city streets aesthetic with the performance mandated by the mountains, and this season’s ASAP Anorak is the latest piece to mix off-hill style with on-hill features. Tested and approved by Iikka Backstrom and Torstein Horgmo, the ASAP is an essential throwback, an easy-to-wear pullover, and the SE ups the style quotient by taking bold color blocking straight into the future present. DC’s Weather Defense 10k nails the sweet spot between resisting precipitation and providing ample breathability, while critically taped seams provide additional defense against moisture and cold temps. The 2-layer shell is versatile, too—add layers and it’s good to go in the cold, or throw it on over a T-shirt and you’re ready for spring riding. It’s this adaptability—plus the classic style—that will make the ASAP Anorak a steady go-to all winter. DC has further upped the ante including this pullover in their Transitors Collection. DC Transitors pieces are designed for easy packability, making it simple to get your gear together when it’s time to head to the mountain, whether you’re going across town or across the country. How does this work, you ask? The jacket effortlessly packs into the chest kangaroo-style pocket (which performs double duty for necessities when you’re riding) and just like that, you’re equipped for strike missions, weekend trips, and extended expeditions.

