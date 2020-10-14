2021 Coat Check: O’NEILL APO Jacket

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– Powered by REPREVE Recycled Fibers

– O’Neill Firewall Magma Technology

– O’Neill Blue 120/100 insulation

– Critically Taped Seams

MSRP: $230

www.oneill.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

O’NEILL says:

A performance jacket loaded with features without forgetting about sustainability.

SNOWBOARDER says:

O’Neill has instilled their trademark considered style and attention to technical details in the APO Jacket, but what really sets this performance piece apart is its dedication to sustainability throughout its design. The APO is stormproof, powered by REPREVE recycled fibers, a material made out of plastic bottles and other recycled items that is both waterproof and breathable. The APO also provides ample warmth and an abundance of comfort no matter how low temperatures plummet thanks to O’Neill Blue 120/100 Insulation¬¬—also made of sustainable fabrics. The high-tech warmth of this all-season coat gets a mega-boost from O’Neill’s proprietary Firewall Magma Technology, a thermal energy-absorbing pattern that retains more body heat than a conventional lining. What does this mean? The bottom line is that no matter how low that mercury drops, or how fierce the wind whips, this jacket will keep you comfortably charging forward.

