2021 Coat Check: O’NEILL Texture Jacket

Last summer, SNOWBOARDER headed to Mount Hood with Danny Kass and Isabella Gomez to put a selection of 2021’s performance-built, fall-line fashion to the test. While staying warm, dry, and comfortable is the overriding purpose of our outerwear when we’re spending time outside, the following companies have perfectly merged function and tech with attentive design, ensuring ample style in addition to high-level performance. Whether your personal aesthetic is casually understated or bold and stand-out, there is a coat to meet all your needs. In this edition of SNOWBOARDER’s Coat Check, check out a few of our favorite 2021 jackets, parkas, and pullovers that feature plenty of style and will cover you in all conditions. – Mary T. Walsh

Tech Highlights:

– O’Neill Firewall Magma

– 80/60 Thinsulate insulation

– O’Neill 10K Hyperdry Technology

– Detachable Snow Gaiter

MSRP: $200

www.oneill.com

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

O’NEILL says:

Sleek design mixing bold with camo for a performance jacket that will keep you staying out riding longer.

SNOWBOARDER says:

O’Neill rider Sebastien Toutant grew up riding in the harsh climate of Quebec, making it safe to say that if he stands behind a jacket, you can count on total all-weather performance. Case in point, his preference for the O’Neill Texture Jacket, which builds on O’Neill’s commitment to function with elevated style. The Texture has just the right amount of pop, with considered colorblocking that’s subtly stated. It’s not all show though—the Texture’s smooth style is backed by ample tech. The Texture features O’Neill’s Firewall Magma, a thermal energy-absorbing pattern that retains more body heat than a conventional lining, keeping you toasty even on the coldest days. This is coupled with synthetic 80/60 Thinsulate insulation, which is thin, light, and of course, warm. 10k Hyperdry Technology plus critically taped seams repels precipitation, and the addition of an inner storm placket provides further insulation. When temps begin to climb, blast open the Texture’s side vents, and stay cool as winter begins to thaw.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.